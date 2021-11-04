The collection alone represented more than a thousand hours of work before any analysis had even started. But the trends were clear. In 2006, just 73 protest movements were recorded by the study. In 2020, there were 251 — higher even then after the 2008 financial crisis or the Arab Spring revolts of 2011. Europe and Central Asia had seen the largest increase in the number of protest movements and there were more protests in high-income countries than in countries in other income brackets, but a rise in protests was found across all regions and income levels.