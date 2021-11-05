In the United States, a majority of adults support the death penalty for people convicted of murder, according to an April survey from the Pew Research Center. While state-level executions have decreased, the federal government executed more prisoners under President Donald Trump than at any point since the Supreme Court reinstated capital punishment in 1976, according to Pew. There are currently about 2,500 prisoners facing execution in the United States, with the highest numbers in California and Florida, according to nonprofit the Death Penalty Information Center.