“I’ve never seen something like this before in all my years of practice as a surgeon,” said Moustapha Kabba, head of Connaught Hospital, the city’s largest medical center. “We have a lot of severe injuries. A lot of burns. A lot of corpses.”
Practically every doctor in the area rushed to the hospital and treated victims through the night, he said. By Saturday, medical workers were scrambling to find enough IV fluids, antibiotics and other essentials for treating burns.
At least 92 people were injured in the blast, Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyer wrote on social media, adding, “The video and photo footage making rounds on social media are harrowing.”
People had crowded around the crash to collect leaking fuel when the tanker blew up, witnesses said. Nearby cars and buildings quickly caught fire.
“There are dead bodies all around,” one witness, Jusu Jaka Yormah, who lives near the scene, told reporters at the site, who shared a recording of his account in a WhatsApp voice message. “There are people screaming, people burning alive.”
Many had run over to collect fuel, he said. Anything spilled was viewed as wasteful in the wreck that didn’t seem severe until it burst into flames.
“The firefighters came, but there was nothing they could do by then,” Yormah said. “The blaze was so much. There was nothing they could do to contain the inferno.”
The death toll is likely to rise, officials warned, as more bodies are recovered from the charred debris.
The nation’s president, who was in Scotland on Saturday for the United Nations climate summit, tweeted an image of people gathered around the smoking wreckage.
“My profound sympathies with families who have lost loved ones,” President Julius Maada Bio wrote, “and those who have been maimed as a result.”
The accident happened about 10 miles east of the site of another major disaster, some noted: the Sugarloaf mountain mudslide, the deadliest in Sierra Leone’s history, which claimed more than 1,000 lives in 2017 and destroyed thousands of homes.
Similar tanker blasts have killed hundreds of people across African countries in recent years — usually involving victims trying to bottle the leaking fuel. A pair of 2019 explosions in Niger and Tanzania, for instance, killed more than 165 combined, and a similar calamity in Kenya this summer killed 13.
Abdul Samba Brima in Freetown contributed to this report.