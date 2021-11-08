Those protests in the late 1980s paved the way for a generation of directors emerging during South Korea’s liberalization through the 1990s. The themes they explored then are reflected in some recent global hits: Academy-Award winning “Parasite,” about class warfare between the poor and the privileged; “Train to Busan,” in which characters fight for survival during a zombie apocalypse caused by a dishonest biochemical company; and “Kingdom,” a series about the corruption of the rulers of a fictional realm facing a plague that turns people into zombies.