The last payment in the deal was contingent on the government’s declining to impose environmental protections on the mining area, a clause blasted by opposition politicians as a “serious” conflict of interest.
Piñera has denied wrongdoing, saying that neither he nor his family has investment companies incorporated abroad. He said he “completely and totally detached” himself from family businesses before assuming his first presidency, which ended in 2014. He took office again in 2018.
Chile’s lower chamber secured the 78 votes needed to approve an impeachment trial against the president after a lengthy session on Monday. The matter now heads to the Senate, which does not appear to have the votes needed to convict. The motion, known as a “constitutional accusation,” requires a two-thirds majority in both houses to pass.
Deputy Tomás Hirsch, who introduced the case against Piñera in the lower house last month, accused the president of using his office “for personal business.”
Chile’s public prosecutor also announced an investigation last month into possible tax violations and bribery-related offenses by Piñera.
The vote to remove Piñera comes as the South American nation prepares to vote for a new president on Nov. 21. Piñera, whose second term ends on March 11, is prohibited from seeking reelection.
Read more: