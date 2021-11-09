Chile’s lower house voted early Tuesday to impeach President Sebastián Piñera over allegations of corruption in the Pandora Papers investigation.

The investigation of the offshore financial system by The Washington Post and media partners led by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) showed that a mining company owned in part by Piñera’s children was sold for $152 million to a close friend of the president, Chilean businessman Carlos Alberto Délano. The sale was made in December 2010, almost nine months into Piñera’s first term as president.

The last payment in the deal was contingent on the government’s declining to impose environmental protections on the mining area, a clause blasted by opposition politicians as a “serious” conflict of interest.

Piñera has denied wrongdoing, saying that neither he nor his family has investment companies incorporated abroad. He said he “completely and totally detached” himself from family businesses before assuming his first presidency, which ended in 2014. He took office again in 2018.

Chile’s lower chamber secured the 78 votes needed to approve an impeachment trial against the president after a lengthy session on Monday. The matter now heads to the Senate, which does not appear to have the votes needed to convict. The motion, known as a “constitutional accusation,” requires a two-thirds majority in both houses to pass.

Deputy Tomás Hirsch, who introduced the case against Piñera in the lower house last month, accused the president of using his office “for personal business.”

Chile’s public prosecutor also announced an investigation last month into possible tax violations and bribery-related offenses by Piñera.

The vote to remove Piñera comes as the South American nation prepares to vote for a new president on Nov. 21. Piñera, whose second term ends on March 11, is prohibited from seeking reelection.

