Min Naing, identified only by part of his name, donned an immersion suit — a type of waterproof outfit that protects against hypothermia — and slipped off the vessel he was working on one night early last week. He spent 23 hours in the frigid waters before he was spotted by authorities and taken ashore on Nov. 2. Police described it as an “extraordinary survival story”; bad weather was approaching, and he could easily have been swept out to sea and vanished.