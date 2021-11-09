The deaths moved Niger to ban preschool classes in straw sheds, officials said. Such temporary classrooms have multiplied in recent years as Niger has run out of space in sturdier buildings.
“This tragic event once again brings mourning to the Nigerien people,” Abdou Dangaladima, Niger’s secretary general of the government, said in a statement.
Education advocates in the nation of 25 million have long criticized such makeshift learning sites, slamming them as overcrowded and highly flammable.
Another blaze in April killed 20 preschool children in the capital, Niamey.
“No child should ever be in danger when learning in school,” said Stefano Savi, UNICEF’s representative in Niger.
