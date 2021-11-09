The deaths moved Niger to ban preschool classes in straw sheds, officials said. Such temporary classrooms have multiplied in recent years as the country has run out of space in sturdier buildings.
By Tuesday, authorities had not found the cause of the blaze and classes remained suspended in Maradi, the nation’s second-largest city, as the investigation continued. Three days of mourning have been declared.
“This tragic event once again brings mourning to the Nigerien people,” Abdou Dangaladima, Niger’s secretary general of the government, said in a statement.
Education advocates in the nation of 25 million have long criticized such makeshift learning sites, slamming them as overcrowded and highly flammable.
Another blaze in April killed 20 preschool children in the capital, Niamey.
“It is important that from here the authorities stop the classes in straw huts,” the National Union of Teachers of Niger said in a statement after the April incident. The school’s director told reporters on the scene that the children had been too young to outrun the embers.
“It is better to hold classes under trees than in straw huts, which have become flammable graves for pupils,” Issoufou Arzika, secretary general of the Niger Teachers Union, told AFP after the latest fire.
In a statement, UNICEF’s representative in the country, Stefano Savi, said that “no child should ever be in danger when learning in school.”
