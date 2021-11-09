Trump’s policies of “America First” put him at odds with both enemies and allies, with only a few like-minded leaders such as Brazilian populist Jair Bolsonaro consistently in his corner. In all but a handful of countries surveyed by Pew, Trump was given negative marks — ranking behind China’s Xi Jinping in global popularity. When Trump said in a speech at the United Nations General Assembly in 2018 that his administration had “accomplished more than almost any administration in the history of our country,” he drew audible laughter.