A preliminary draft of the COP26 agreement released Wednesday “reaffirms” the Paris agreement’s goal: limiting warming to well below 2C and pursuing a target of 1.5C. But it does not commit to meeting the 1.5C threshold.
The difference between the two targets may seem small, but they represent vastly different levels of effort for countries seeking to limit their carbon footprints, and strikingly divergent outcomes for the planet.
Some experts doubt that 1.5C remains achievable. Limiting warming to 1.5C “will be very difficult,” Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates told U.K. lawmaker Jeremy Hunt in a conversation hosted by the think tank Policy Exchange last week.
Evidence shows that the two targets also represent different scenarios for the climate’s impact on human life. A study released Tuesday by the U.K. Met Office, Britain’s national weather service, found that 1 billion people could face heat stress, a potentially fatal combination of heat and humidity, if temperatures rise by 2C.
“The higher the level of warming, the more severe and widespread the risks to people’s lives, but it is still possible to avoid these higher risks if we act now,” said Richard Betts, one of the leaders of the project.