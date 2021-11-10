Inside the conference center, negotiators drank carbon-neutral coffee, Indigenous leaders in headdresses passed Prince Charles, Bill Gates held court with the press and former president Barack Obama chastised China, Russia and the Republican Party. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson — a climate skeptic-turned-warrior — declared it was “one minute to midnight” but got caught napping on camera.
The summit has yielded pledges to halt deforestation by 2030, cut methane emissions 30 percent by the end of the decade and end financing for international fossil fuel projects. The International Energy Agency said new targets could hold global warming to 1.8 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) by the end of the century — if they are met “in full and on time.”
But outside the conference, 100,000 protesters marched through the wind and rain in Glasgow on Saturday, demanding more immediate action. One couple arrived pushing a homemade “bulls--- cart,” with real manure from their horse, Dougal, back home.
Climate activist Greta Thunberg has already dismissed the gathering as a failure. New reports show that greenhouse gases have made a comeback after their pandemic slump and that the world doesn’t spend nearly enough to adapt to environmental upheaval. Developing countries, which are already bearing the brunt of the devastating effects of climate change, are calling on wealthy countries to pay for the damage.
What questions do you have about the climate summit? London bureau chief William Booth and climate reporter Sarah Kaplan will answer your questions on Wednesday, Nov. 10 at 11 a.m. ET.
Send us your question below. The question box includes a space for your name, but this is optional. Your question may be edited for accuracy and clarity.
Looking for more? Read some of our recent coverage:
Sign up for Today’s WorldView to read analysis on the most important global story of the day, along with top headlines and more.
Claire Parker produced this Q&A.