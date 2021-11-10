The preliminary draft COP26 agreement on how nations will collaborate to curb climate change, released Wednesday, explicitly mentions reducing fossil fuel consumption — unlike previous global climate accords. Whether that language stays in the final document remains to be seen.

The change might seem unremarkable: The consumption of nonrenewable resources is central to the discussion about how to respond to climate change, after all. But in the context of consensus-seeking climate diplomacy, the new language is groundbreaking. Over two decades of climate talk, collective calls to phase out fossil fuels have been rare.

Here’s why that’s the case.