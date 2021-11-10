A 28-year-old Frenchman broke the world record Wednesday for standing on a hot-air balloon at altitude. Rémi Ouvrard stood on top of a hot-air balloon for France’s Telethon at an altitude of more than 3,637 meters (11,932 feet) over Chatellerault, western France.

The balloon was piloted by Ouvrard’s father, Jean-Daniel Ouvrard, a seasoned pilot. The altitude was not random: It matches the phone number digits of the Telethon campaign, 36-37, an annual event that raises money for research and advocacy related to rare neuromuscular diseases. The hot-air balloon reached a peak altitude of 4,016 meters (13,175 feet).

This is not the first time that Ouvrard broke a record. In February 2020, he balanced over a hot-air balloon at 1,217 meters (3,992 feet) above sea level.

Once he landed after his feat Wednesday, he told local reporters he experienced “a feeling of ‘zenitude’ mixed with the excitement of the performance.”

“When we passed the 3,500 meters, I knew that we could get the 4,000. We had to beat the iron when it was still hot,” he said.

He already is contemplating a new stunt for next year. “I told my father about it three days ago,” he said. “I have an idea for next year’s Telethon.”

