This is not the first time that Ouvrard broke a record. In February 2020, he balanced over a hot-air balloon at 1,217 meters (3,992 feet) above sea level.
Once he landed after his feat Wednesday, he told local reporters he experienced “a feeling of ‘zenitude’ mixed with the excitement of the performance.”
“When we passed the 3,500 meters, I knew that we could get the 4,000. We had to beat the iron when it was still hot,” he said.
He already is contemplating a new stunt for next year. “I told my father about it three days ago,” he said. “I have an idea for next year’s Telethon.”
