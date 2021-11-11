Abiy this month also declared a state of emergency that gives the government broad powers to detain people suspected of supporting the rebels. Both sides appear to have dismissed the possibility of a peaceful solution and U.S. special envoy Jeffrey Feltman said last week that a cease-fire “doesn’t seem anywhere near.”
Still, Feltman and his African Union counterpart, Olesegun Obasanjo, made a last-ditch effort for a peaceful settlement in Addis Ababa this week.
Here is the latest on the Ethiopian conflict and what’s at stake.