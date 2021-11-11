The State Department also said that Houthi forces had breached the compound that housed the U.S. Embassy in Sanaa and called on them to “immediately vacate it and return all seized property.” The detained Yemeni employees are security personnel who had been guarding the exterior of the compound, according to a State Department official.
The American diplomatic mission suspended operations in 2015, near the start of Yemen’s protracted bloody civil war. The American ambassador and key staff were relocated to Saudi Arabia, a key U.S. ally in the region.
The Saudis are staunchly opposed to the Houthi forces and launched a military intervention in 2015, ostensibly seeking to restore Yemen’s internationally recognized government to power. The conflict is also a regional one, in which the Saudis and its allies are seeking to prevent Iran from expanding its influence.
Earlier this year, President Biden announced the end of U.S. support for the Saudi-led coalition’s offensive operations, pledging instead to ramp up diplomatic efforts by naming a special envoy to Yemen.
Houthi forces have directly attacked Saudi Arabia, which had imposed an effective blockade on Yemen, exacerbating a humanitarian crisis.
