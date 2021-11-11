Even if the need for a treaty is agreed upon at the World Health Assembly, which ends Dec. 1, it may take years to finalize the details. In the United States, that could well mean a change in political leadership — but even without that, a treaty would require a two-thirds majority in the U.S. Senate to go into law. Even if a treaty is agreed upon, it will ultimately be possible for a country to not sign on, or to simply renege on its commitments.