But health professionals and government officials say even a few percentage points can be crucial. Around 78 percent of Italians have received at least one vaccine dose — the fourth-highest rate among the 27 nations of the E.U. And as Europe confronts another wave, countries with vaccination rates in the upper 70s are faring far better than those in the 60s. Analysts say the country is well-positioned for the winter, and there is little indication that its hospitals will be overwhelmed.