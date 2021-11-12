Our operation was planned in three phases at the beginning of this year. We had to move him from el Nudo de Paramillo (a mountainous region) where he had been for the last five years. It was impossible to get him there because of the geography. Then we had a coverup operation to make him think we were after him in another part of the country, and finally he felt more comfortable to move to his own city, San Pedro de Urabá. Through technical and human intelligence we discovered [that he was taking these] medicines, and it helped us to localize him and to deploy an operation with 500 special forces and the police. He was also asking for food without sugar, and this also helped. It was a special kind of food. Everything he was ordering was without sugar.