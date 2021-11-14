The best-known organizer of Monday’s protest, 39-year-old playwright Yunior García Aguilera, had announced he would march alone through Havana at 3 p.m. on Sunday, carrying a white rose in solidarity with Cubans who have been prevented from participating the following day. But hours before he set out, plainclothes police swarmed his block and besieged his building. He tried to wave to journalists, clutching the rose. People dropped giant Cuban flags over the building to cover the windows.