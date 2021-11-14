The blast occurred right before 11 a.m. local time outside an entrance of Liverpool Women’s Hospital. Witnesses said the vehicle was quickly engulfed in flames. One unidentified passenger was declared dead at the scene. The driver was able to escape and was hospitalized in stable condition.
Police and firefighters arrived shortly after 11 a.m. and extinguished the burning car.
Detectives from Counter Terrorism Policing North West said they were working with local and regional police and continuing to “keep an open mind about the cause of the explosion,” the BBC reported.
“We would urge the public to remain calm but vigilant,” Chief Constable Serena Kennedy of the Merseyside Police said at a news conference.
Liverpool Women’s Hospital said it would restrict visiting hours until further notice.
Read more: