The palace said the queen, who is 95, was “disappointed” to miss the ceremony, where she was expected to lead the nation in paying tribute. The queen is the head of the country’s military and this annual event is one of the most significant in the royal calendar.
Prince Charles, heir to the throne, will lie a a wreath of poppies on Her Majesty’s behalf, as he has done in previous years. Prince William and Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, will attend along with other members of the royal family.
In her almost 70-year reign, the queen has only missed a handful of Remembrance Day services – twice while she was pregnant and on four occasions in the past due to overseas travel, British media reported.
Late last month, the palace said the Queen was advised by doctors to rest and undertake “light, desk-based duties.” Just prior to her hospital stay, the queen called off a trip to Northern Ireland, then later said she would not attend the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, where she was set to be the star attraction at an evening reception with world leaders. The back sprain is unrelated to the previous advice from doctors to rest.
The queen’s hospital stint was her first stay in eight years and sparked widespread concerns for her health.
