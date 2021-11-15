Camilo Condis, a Cuban entrepreneur who hosts the podcast “El Enjambre” (The Swarm), said it was predictable that the government would detain the protest organizers. The question was whether the public would still risk arrest by marching. “What we have to see is what will happen with the people who are not activists, who aren’t well-known, who will not have a patrol car in front of their houses, waiting for them,” he said.