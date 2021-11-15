So far, Delhi officials have tried to tackle the problem with smaller, less extreme steps. Delhiites have been asked to turn off their car engines at red lights and not use portable diesel generators. Farmers in the region have been given a liquid decomposer to spray on their fields to break down stubble into organic fertilizer instead of burning, although the program is still considered in its trial phase. City officials have touted several new smog towers — building-sized installations with large fans and filters set up in dense shopping districts — with unclear results.