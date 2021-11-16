According to one forecast, there will be at least 170 million pet cats and dogs in China by 2024, up from over 99 million in 2019. Many owners are affluent young city dwellers and local governments have attempted to accommodate their needs during the pandemic. One district government in Beijing pledged to send pets for caretaking if owners had to quarantine in a facility; authorities in Shanghai have allowed people to take their pets into quarantine, in a move that was widely praised online.