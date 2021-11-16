The report offers the first official death toll from the violence. Previously, an investigation by Amnesty International found that at least 12 people died at the toll gate.
The authors presented their findings to the state government Monday, said the panel members, who were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly. The 309-page document has yet to be officially published.
Word of the killings in the upscale suburb of Lagos sparked international outrage last year as photos with bloodied protesters — some holding the Nigerian flag — flooded social media. Confusion abounded after security forces declared they had discharged only blanks meant to bruise and scare those breaking a curfew.
Tens of thousands of demonstrators had been marching in cities across Africa’s most populous country for weeks in a movement against police brutality. They sought the end of a notorious unit called the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, which was widely known for abuses of power.
Before the massacre, hundreds had camped out near a tollgate in the Lekki area, blasting music and sharing meals. Video showed people dancing, chanting and waving Nigerian flags. The gathering convened in the days after President Muhammadu Buhari agreed to abolish the SARS unit. Protesters said they wouldn’t stop until they saw meaningful reform of the nation’s law enforcement.
The mood soured when soldiers arrived just before sundown. Some demonstrators sat cross-legged in quiet defiance, according to livestreams from the evening. Then chaos broke out.
“The atrocious maiming and killing of unarmed, helpless and unresisting protesters, while sitting on the floor and waving their Nigerian flags, while singing the national anthem can be equated to a ‘massacre’ in context,” the report stated.
At least 15 people died or went missing, the report said, with the missing are presumed dead. Witnesses told investigators that the military had collected bodies at the scene in what the report described as a “coverup.”
Members of the Nigeria Police Force, who arrived shortly after the soldiers, also fired at people dashing away, the panel found. Investigators recovered shell casings of bullets used by both officers and soldiers on the streets.
Doctors at nearby hospitals also confirmed treating dozens of people that night for military-grade bullet wounds. The report listed 33 injured victims.
Read more: