Deforestation and forest degradation — when a forest is not eliminated but is damaged to the point that it can no longer fully benefit people or the natural environment — are “important drivers of global warming and biodiversity loss,” the commission said. Nearly a quarter of total human-caused greenhouse gas emissions from 2007 to 2016 are estimated to have come from forestry and direct emissions from livestock and fertilizer production. When downed trees are burned or decay, they release carbon and are also no longer able to absorb carbon dioxide.