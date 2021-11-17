Named “Diego and I,” Kahlo’s painting is the last major self-portrait that the renowned artist made before her death in 1954. Famous for her bust-size self portraiture, Kahlo produced some of her most representative and coveted works toward the last decade of her life, with Sotheby’s saying that Kahlo reached “the apex of her technical mastery” around the time of this painting.
Rivera and Kahlo were married on two separate occasions, spending some time apart after their divorce. But their turbulent relationship spanned more than two decades, punctuated by a string of infidelities on both sides.
The painting shows Kahlo, sporting her iconic unibrow, shedding three teardrops on her cheeks. Her hair, usually tightly wound in signature braids that wrapped around her head, falls to her shoulders and across her neck, almost as if she is being choked by the loose strands.
The viewer’s gaze, however, is almost certainly drawn the miniature portrait of Rivera, placed on Kahlo’s forehead like a third eye, which critics say represents Rivera’s prominence in Kahlo’s consciousness. Rivera’s face, in turn, echoes Kahlo’s and is also given a third eye.
The image of anguish and sorrow depicted in “Diego and I” may stem from the pain Kahlo felt when Rivera began an affair with her friend María Felíx, a star during the Golden Age of Mexican cinema, the same year the painting was created.
The painting is much more meaningful than simply being a beautiful piece of art, Sotheby’s Latin American art director Anna Di Stasi said in a statement: the double portrait is a “summary of all of Kahlo’s passion and pain, a tour de force of the raw emotive power of the artist at the peak of her abilities.”
A Sotheby’s spokesperson identified the buyer as Eduardo F. Costantini, an Argentine real estate developer and founder of an art museum in Buenos Aires. In a statement emailed to The Post, the auction house said the Kahlo painting will be added to Costantini’s private collection. It declined to name the seller.
In 1990, “Diego and I” was sold by Sotheby’s for $1.4 million, which at the time was a record for a Kahlo painting. Since then, the artist has risen in stature and accrued a cult-like following, along with a wide recognition far beyond the Latin American art world.