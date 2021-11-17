Their legal avenues are challenging, but not closed. They could seek an opinion at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on whether nations can be held legally responsible for the impact of their emissions on other countries. But referral to the court requires the support of a United Nations body such as the General Assembly — a hurdle island states tried and failed to scale in 2012, in part due to fears that a court decision could muddy the waters at future climate talks. Vanuatu, another vulnerable island nation, is making a new bid for an ICJ opinion now. Another option could be sidestepping the assembly and seeking an opinion from the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea in Hamburg, established by a U.N. convention in 1982.