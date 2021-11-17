In its first phase of loosened restrictions, South Korea is letting bars, restaurants, and cafes stay open for longer hours. (Previously, most had to close by 10 p.m.) Private groups of up to 12 can gather outside the Seoul metropolitan area (and 10 in the Seoul area) up from four. Professional sporting events can now allow fans into stadiums (Game 3 of the Korean Series, the local equivalent of the World Series, is on Wednesday evening).