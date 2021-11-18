The dictionary defines “iel,” which combines the words for “he” and “she,” as a third-person pronoun in singular form that could refer to a person of any gender. The word is labeled “rare,” as its use remains relatively low despite a surge in recent months, Bimbenet said. (“Iels” is the plural form of the non-binary pronoun. The variations “Ielle” and ielles” are also included in Le Robert’s entry.)