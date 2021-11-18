Japanese officials said Thursday that the government is looking to allow more foreign workers in blue-collar positions to stay indefinitely and bring their families with them. The move would potentially open up opportunities to live in Japan long-term that are currently available only to a small cadre of foreigners in sought-after professions. The change would mark a substantial shift in a country traditionally seen as unwilling to turn to immigration, even when experts urged it as a solution to labor shortages, population decline or in response to refugee crises.