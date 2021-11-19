At the same time, a G-20 and Paris Club plan — wonkily known as the “Common Framework for Debt Treatments” — to provide longer term relief remains clouded. Chad, Ethiopia and Zambia have sought to restructure their debts through the program, but talks have progressed slowly. That’s in large part because private lenders must voluntarily offer concessions and have dragged their feet. Many other heavily indebted countries have been reluctant to sign on, fearing it will only serve to sound the alarm that their fiscal houses are on fire and cut them off from private borrowing.