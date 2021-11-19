In a country that frequently sees political demonstrations, the farmers’ protest stood out for its scale, imagery and endurance. Tens of thousands of turbaned farmers have sat on the highways outside Delhi through a bitter winter, sustaining themselves in encampments, and outlasted crackdowns by police. In the face of a government known for its mastery of public relations, the farmers waged a Twitter campaign in which they accused Modi of killing them. It infuriated the government but captured global attention, with celebrities like Rihanna tweeting in support.