“I’m going to vote for Boric because he’s the candidate who offers the greatest continuity between the 2019 protest movement, the constitutional process and the social changes underway in Chile,” said Francisca Hosiasson, a 30-year-old journalist. “Boric is also the most likely to push forward the environmental agenda that is so important for our future. And I don’t even want to imagine what Chile would be like under Kast.”