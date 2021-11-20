Star athletes such as Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka have demanded information on her, while the United Nation’s human rights office has called for proof of Peng’s safety.
If there is no proper investigation into Peng’s sexual assault allegations, the Women’s Tennis Association is willing to pull tournaments out of China, potentially losing hundreds of millions of dollars, its chairman said on Thursday.
The IOC has not indicated it intends to make a similar move with the 2022 Beijing Olympics, which could jeopardize billions of dollars from one of the world’s biggest sports events. The IOC press office said Thursday that “quiet diplomacy offers the best opportunity to find a solution.”
Senior IOC member Richard Pound told Reuters on Friday, however, that the Olympics committee was following the case, and “if that’s not resolved in a sensible way very soon it may spin out of control.”
“Whether that escalates to a cessation of the Olympic Games I doubt it. But you never know.”
The scrutiny has already added to existing momentum for a boycott of the upcoming Winter Olympics, as U.S. President Biden’s administration says it is “considering” a diplomatic boycott. China has dismissed accusations of human rights abuses and calls for a boycott as “a distraction” from the Games.
Meanwhile, a Chinese state media journalist shared photos of Peng Shuai on Friday, which he said she posted on messaging app WeChat along with the words “Happy weekend.” The editor of state newspaper the Global Times said the athlete had “stayed in her own home freely” but “will show up in public and participate in some activities soon.”
The photos, which show a smiling Peng holding a cat in a room full of stuffed toys, did little to assuage concerns, with human rights researchers saying the images only raised more questions and commenters questioning the authenticity of the post.
An email purportedly from Peng released by the state-run China Global Television Network (CGTN) earlier this week also met skepticism. WTA chairman Steve Simon said he had a “hard time believing that Peng actually wrote the email” to him in which she said she was neither unsafe nor missing.
“I have repeatedly tried to reach her via numerous forms of communication, to no avail,” he said. “The WTA and the rest of the world need independent and verifiable proof that she is safe.”
Read more: