“Together with the worldwide athlete community, the IOC AC is very concerned about the situation of three-time Olympian Peng Shuai," The IOC Athletes’ Commission said in a statement. "We support the quiet diplomacy approach that is being taken and hope it will lead to the release of information about the whereabouts of Peng Shuai and confirmation of her safety and well-being. We also hope that a way can be found for direct engagement between her and her athlete colleagues.”