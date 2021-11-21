It also remains unclear if the new terms will bolster Hamdok’s popular support — or further distance him from the country’s pro-democracy protest movements as thousands marched in Khartoum the same day, denouncing the coup and calling for the immediate transfer of power to civilians.
“I know our youth have the capacity for sacrifice, determination and giving up all that is precious," Hamdok said Sunday, according to Reuters. “But Sudanese blood is precious, let us stop the bloodshed and direct the youth’s energy into building and development.”
The deal reportedly includes guarantees to release government officials and politicians held since the Oct. 25 military takeover.
According to the independent Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors, 40 people have been killed in anti-military demonstrations since the Oct. 25 takeover.
