Seven people who jumped from the flaming vehicle survived with burns and were taken to a hospital in the capital, Sofia.
The bodies trapped inside turned to charcoal, Interior Minister Boyko Rashkov told reporters. He said four buses had been traveling together and that officials have launched an investigation.
“The picture is horrifying,” he said. “I have never seen anything like that.”
Flames enveloped the bus near the village of Bosnek as plumes of smoke rose above it, photos on local media showed. Firefighters and police officers later inspected the scorched shell of the bus in the middle of the Struma highway, which was closed Tuesday morning.
“This is a huge tragedy,” said Bulgaria’s caretaker prime minister Stefan Yanev, who went to the highway after the crash.
While the cause remains unclear, Bulgarian officials said the bus appeared to have hit a barrier on the highway in the predawn hours, either before or after it caught fire. The head of the country’s National Investigation Service, Borislav Sarafov, also told reporters that authorities were looking into “human error” or “technical malfunction” as potential causes.
Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, who spoke with survivors, said one of them told him that passengers were sleeping before what sounded like an explosion woke them up. “Seven people managed to break a window and escape,” he told BTV. The Bulgarian television channel reported that the youngest of the bus passengers was 4 years old.