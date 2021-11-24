The fertilization off the coast of Cairns shows the reef’s ecological functions were working even after facing pressures from climate change, according to Phillips of the Reef Teach research center, who monitored the spawning after sun set with a team examining the reef’s health.
“I can only encourage anyone to come see the reef and what we’ve just been witnessing,” Phillips told The Washington Post on Wednesday. “It will change their life.”
While the United Nations science and culture agency called for listing the World Heritage site as “in danger” this year, noting serious concerns from climate change and water quality, its recommendation fell through after opposition from Australia. A decision will be revisited next year.
The Great Barrier Reef has in the past been hit by rising temperatures that triggered coral bleaching events so severe they alarmed scientists. When the water becomes too warm, corals evict the algae which they shelter in return for food. The corals turn white if their colorful partners stay away for too long and can starve to death.
Mass coral bleaching events and rising sea surface temperatures mean the world already lost 14 percent of its coral between 2009 and 2018 — or what amounts to more than all the coral now living in Australia’s reefs — a study found last month.
The researchers warned climate change would wipe out more if oceans keep getting warmer without curbs to emissions. But, they said, the underwater ecosystems can bounce back if they get some respite.
That’s a main takeaway from the coral spawning event for Phillips, who worries people may get the impression it was too late to save the Great Barrier Reef. “This event is a great showcase that it’s not too late,” he said. “It’s got its pressures but this is why we need to act to look after it.”
In popular travel destinations, nonprofits and biologists have worked through the pandemic to restore reefs, and some, including in Australia, have called on tourists to help. The coronavirus shutdowns that forced a pause in many industries also benefited from some coral protection efforts — enough for one reef in Hawaii to show signs of regeneration.
The decline of the coral reefs around the world, home to 25 percent of all marine animals and plants, also threatens people who rely on them for food, jobs, protection from flooding, and billions of dollars a year in tourism.