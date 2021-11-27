Honduran elections in recent years have been turbulent, marred by fraud and followed by protests met with brutal crackdowns. Now, with many analysts predicting Hernández will be indicted in the United States, the fight for power is even more intense. At least 31 political-related slayings have occurred during the campaign, the highest number on record, according to the Honduran National Observatory of Violence. Those killed include congressional and mayoral candidates and their top supporters.