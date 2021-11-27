The announcement from the Federation of Quebec Maple Syrup Producers, first reported by Bloomberg News, comes after supply was strained by a drop in production and pandemic-fueled surge in demand. Quebec produces 73 percent of the world’s maple syrup supply but was hit with a shorter and warmer spring sugaring season that caused output to fall by nearly a quarter. Meanwhile, global sales jumped more than 36 percent from 2020, according to QMSP data.