Their father, João Paulo Oliveira Lima, 51, watched from the ground. He’d been climbing açaí trees since he was 12, but he no longer moved as he once did. His feet were swollen and malformed. Bees that spit acid had pockmarked his body with burns. He fell out of a tree when he was 40. Now his back hurt more every day. But he was still out here, climbing alongside his young sons, hoping that somehow they wouldn’t end up like him, uneducated and with no other way to make money but to risk everything for açaí.