The United States is sequencing and sharing 3.6 percent of its coronavirus samples, according to a Washington Post analysis of data from the GISAID tracking initiative, which provides a global database of coronavirus genomes. That means the United States ranks 20th among countries sequencing 5,000 or more samples. It’s a sizable rise from 0.3 percent in December and 1 percent in April but is still below the rate that scientists say is needed to stay on top of major changes to the virus.