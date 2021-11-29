On June 28, 2009, two and half years into Zelaya’s presidency, hundreds of soldiers entered the presidential palace before dawn, handcuffed the president and put him on a plane to Costa Rica. Zelaya had lost significant support among the country’s elite as he shifted to the left, becoming closer to Chávez. He and his supporters called it a coup. Eventually, the United States recognized the result, which emboldened the National party and Hernández.