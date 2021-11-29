Castro, the wife of former president Manuel Zelaya, who was ousted by the Honduran military in 2009, would be the first female president in the Central American country. Her election would be a major shift away from the conservative National Party, whose leaders — including President Juan Orlando Hernández — have been linked to drug trafficking in U.S. court cases.
“Out with war. Out with hate. Out with drug trafficking and organized crime. Out with corruption,” Castro told supporters late Sunday.
Hernandez’s brother, Tony Hernández, was sentenced in U.S. federal court this year to life in prison plus 30 years for drug trafficking. U.S. prosecutors have accused Juan Orlando Hernández of drug trafficking in filings in that case and others. He has denied wrongdoing.
The endemic corruption and weak institutions in Honduras are considered partial explanations for significant migration to the United States. More migrants have arrived at the U.S. border this year from Honduras than from any other country.
A Castro victory would bring the Honduran left back to power a dozen years after Zelaya was ousted. During the bitterly fought campaign, Castro’s opponents emphasized her husband’s support for Hugo Chávez, the founder of Venezuela’s troubled socialist state, and warned of dangers from her platform. But the election results appeared to reflect more a deep dissatisfaction with the National Party than ideological support for Castro.
Castro’s main opponent, the National Party’s Asfura, the mayor of Tegucigalpa, refers to himself as “Papi a la Orden” — “Daddy at Your Service.” Many Hondurans refused to vote for him because of his links to Hernández’s team.
Castro’s candidacy received a boost when she won the backing of Salvador Nasralla, a former television host and one-time presidential candidate. In the 2017 election, when Hernández ran for a second term, Nasralla appeared to hold a lead after half the votes had been counted. Then there was an unexplained 24-hour delay in results. When reporting resumed, Hernández surged ahead and was declared the winner.
That result raised concerns about the prospects of a fair election this year. The country’s recent political history has been pockmarked by scandal.
On June 28, 2009, 2½ years into Zelaya’s presidency, hundreds of soldiers entered the presidential palace before dawn, handcuffed the president and put him on a plane to Costa Rica. Zelaya had lost significant support among the country’s elite as he shifted to the left, becoming closer to Chávez. He and his supporters called it a coup.
Hernández will become more vulnerable to extradition to the United States when his presidency ends in January. A Castro victory would probably offer him less cover, given the historical animosity between the two.
Crowds of Castro’s supporters took to the streets of Tegucigalpa Sunday night and chanted, “Juanchi, you’re off to New York!”
