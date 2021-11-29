Meanwhile, hope for another radical solution — a temporary suspension of intellectual property rights, supported by President Biden and opposed by big pharmaceutical firms, to allow vaccines to be produced rapidly and cheaply abroad — is fading, the Wall Street Journal reported. The White House, according to the Journal, has not advanced proposals to close the gap between countries that favor the move — including India and South Africa — and those that oppose it, including European countries such as Germany. In South Africa, Lesley Wroughton reported for The Post, an attempt to replicate Moderna’s vaccine could be done within a year if the company shared its formula — a request it has thus far denied, citing intellectual property. Without it, the number of years it takes to recreate the vaccine balloons to three.