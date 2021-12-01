Advocates for Manuela argued that she suffered a natural loss of pregnancy after a series of obstetric emergencies linked to undiagnosed lymphatic cancer and a fall while drawing water from a river. “All of the above prompted her to lose her pregnancy,” read a statement released by the Center for Reproductive Rights and the organization Colectiva Feminista. According to the statement, Manuela wasn’t aware she was going into labor — she fainted and lost her baby.