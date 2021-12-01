Seyed Hamed Barakati, deputy health minister for family and school population, told Iranian state media in May that the country’s birthrate had decreased 25 percent over the past four years to a fertility rate of around 1.7 children per mother. On average, a couple had their first child after four years of marriage and a second one five years later. He said around 12,000 requests for abortion had been submitted in recent years, fewer than 8,000 to 9,000 of which had been approved.